Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.