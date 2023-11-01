Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

