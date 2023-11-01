Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

