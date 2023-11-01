Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $117.95 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

