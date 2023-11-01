Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $782,000 Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,330,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,193,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

