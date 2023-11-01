Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $730.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $702.91 and a 200 day moving average of $710.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.