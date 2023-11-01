Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.23 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $5,211,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

