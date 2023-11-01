Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 666 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $432.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.