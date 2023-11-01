Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.88. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Chubb

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.