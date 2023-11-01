Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $106,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 921,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

