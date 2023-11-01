Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Bio-Techne by 445.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 3.5 %

TECH opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

