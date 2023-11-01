Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $350,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

