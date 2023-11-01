NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 77,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 12,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

