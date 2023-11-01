Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $289,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

