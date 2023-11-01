Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

EFV opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

