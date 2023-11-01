Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,401 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Crown Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCK opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

