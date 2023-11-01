Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Unitil worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Unitil by 117.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at $813,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at $291,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $734.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

