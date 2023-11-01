Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $358,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.