Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

