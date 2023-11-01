Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

