Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,100 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

