Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 420.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

