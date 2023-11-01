Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $314.68 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

