Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,096 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after buying an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $40,077,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

