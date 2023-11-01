Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 13,729 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

