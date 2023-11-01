Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,068. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

