Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $362.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

