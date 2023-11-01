VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,031,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,828 shares of company stock valued at $778,747 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.8 %

VeriSign stock opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.20 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

