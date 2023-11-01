Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

NYSE:IBM opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

