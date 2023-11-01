Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 354,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 860,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,934,000 after buying an additional 491,136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,114,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 395,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

