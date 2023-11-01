Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of -441.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

