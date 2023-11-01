Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

GE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

