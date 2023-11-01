Adviser Investments LLC Sells 298 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.