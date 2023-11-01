V.F. Co. (VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 20th

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

V.F. has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

