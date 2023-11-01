Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-$3.63 EPS.
Welltower Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. Welltower has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
