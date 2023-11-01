Atria Investments Inc Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

