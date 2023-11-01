Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 253.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,865 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSFF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSFF opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.