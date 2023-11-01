Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

