Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.20

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $67.57, with a volume of 129901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Get Diodes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.