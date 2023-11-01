AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.98 and last traded at $124.13. 138,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 661,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AutoNation by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.