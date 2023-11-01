Adviser Investments LLC Invests $345,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

