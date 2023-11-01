Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

