Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $376.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $308.60 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

