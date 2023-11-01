Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,065 shares of company stock worth $11,292,880. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $200.84 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $638.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

