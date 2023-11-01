10,886 Shares in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MNP opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

