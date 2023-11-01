Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $98.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.