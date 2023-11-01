Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $365,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.36.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,652. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

