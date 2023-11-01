Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

