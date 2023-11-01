Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 274.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4,652.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

SWBI opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $678.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

