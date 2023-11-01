Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Aflac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 131,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

